What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for VERV FY2026 Earnings?

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Verve Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.65) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verve Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share.

VERV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $389.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.82. Verve Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $9.31.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.36. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 823,700.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

