Delta Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 56,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 48,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 222,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS:RDVI opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Increases Dividend

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

