12,000 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Ulysses Management LLC

Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,247,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,300 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 200,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 58,204 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Bank of America reduced their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.97.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average is $72.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

