UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $747.30 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,209,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854,220 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $747,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $11,238,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 942,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,610.88. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $378,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,994.24. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,822 shares of company stock worth $18,906,185 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $173.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.70. The firm has a market cap of $269.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.93 and a twelve month high of $176.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

