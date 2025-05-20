Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 6,908 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.6%

Lamb Weston stock opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $89.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.