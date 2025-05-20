Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by D Boral Capital

D Boral Capital downgraded shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMNN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Imunon in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Imunon in a report on Monday.

Imunon Stock Down 2.9%

IMNN opened at $0.47 on Monday. Imunon has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Imunon will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imunon

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Imunon stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Imunon worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Imunon Company Profile

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

