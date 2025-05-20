Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $57,303,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,321,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,487 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 715.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 560.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,180,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,078,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

