Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Equus Total Return had a negative net margin of 621.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.
Equus Total Return Price Performance
NYSE:EQS opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Equus Total Return has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.70.
Equus Total Return Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Equus Total Return
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Why Albemarle Stock Could Have a Major Run This Year
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Here’s The Bull Case For Roku Stock With Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Spotify Stock’s Rally Still Has Legs To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Equus Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equus Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.