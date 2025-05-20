Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Equus Total Return had a negative net margin of 621.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

Equus Total Return Price Performance

NYSE:EQS opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Equus Total Return has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Equus Total Return alerts:

Equus Total Return Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Equus Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equus Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.