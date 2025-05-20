Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,371 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of ZSEP opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $25.50.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr September (ZSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZSEP was launched on Aug 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

