Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH) Posts Earnings Results

Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Dazed Stock Performance

Shares of Dazed stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552,399.20, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.43. Dazed has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Dazed Company Profile

Dazed, Inc focuses on retail, distribution, hospitality, licensing, and franchising of portfolio of counterculture brands. The company was formerly known as MedX Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Dazed, Inc in October 2022. Dazed, Inc was founded in 2004 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

