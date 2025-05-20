InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 3,962.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of InterDigital worth $24,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,136,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in InterDigital by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Trading Down 0.6%

InterDigital stock opened at $217.36 on Tuesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $231.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

InterDigital Company Profile

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 1,781 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $388,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,318,110. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $126,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,149,485.83. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,181 shares of company stock valued at $667,635. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.