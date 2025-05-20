First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 3.6% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. US Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $11,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average of $60.07.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.2544 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.