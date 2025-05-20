Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,463 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $19,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $192.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.46 and a 52-week high of $265.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.74.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

