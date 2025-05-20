Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 425 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,621,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.2%

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.57. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $53.25.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

