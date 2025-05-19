Tremblant Capital Group Acquires 204,744 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 220.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,744 shares during the period. Trip.com Group comprises about 2.1% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $20,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,012,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,542,000 after buying an additional 275,629 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $13,011,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,412,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,686,000 after buying an additional 471,768 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 0.8%

Trip.com Group stock opened at $64.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.08.

Trip.com Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

