Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vestal Point Capital LP

Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 108.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 520,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up approximately 4.2% of Vestal Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vestal Point Capital LP’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $71,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 415.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $157.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.41. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $111.09 and a 1-year high of $183.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

