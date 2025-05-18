State of Wyoming Purchases 5,320 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Astronics were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,150,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 181,619 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Astronics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 58,149 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Astronics by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 881,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after purchasing an additional 325,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Astronics by 881.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 372,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Astronics by 493.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 302,092 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Astronics news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 77,099 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $1,892,780.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,794.30. The trade was a 92.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Astronics Price Performance

Astronics stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $205.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Astronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

