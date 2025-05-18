Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Sold by Steamboat Capital Partners LLC

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,157,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,514,000 after purchasing an additional 107,983 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Stock Performance

BUR stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.70. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Burford Capital had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

About Burford Capital

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.