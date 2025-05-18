Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1098 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th.
Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of NYSE:SPE opened at $15.24 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $15.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
