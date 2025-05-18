PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Director Sells C$17,197.50 in Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence M. Hibbard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.73, for a total value of C$17,197.50.

PHX Energy Services Stock Up 0.2%

PHX stock opened at C$8.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.93. The company has a market cap of C$376.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.32. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.64 and a twelve month high of C$10.70.

PHX Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp is a Canadian service provider company. It is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, United States, Albania, and Russia.

