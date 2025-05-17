Top Casino Stocks To Research – May 14th

DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, Flutter Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, and Richtech Robotics are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that operate casinos, resorts, and gaming facilities. They give investors exposure to revenue streams from table games, slot machines, hotels, restaurants and entertainment offerings. Their performance is driven by factors such as consumer discretionary spending, tourism trends and the prevailing regulatory environment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,324,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,855,391. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.77. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.81.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

FLUT traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.38. 407,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.81. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.94. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $174.03 and a one year high of $299.73.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,673. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Shares of NASDAQ RR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,609,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,515,422. Richtech Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 39.74 and a quick ratio of 70.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.96 million, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of -5.19.

