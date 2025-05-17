Top Bitcoin Stocks To Research – May 14th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, CleanSpark, Riot Platforms, and Iris Energy are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their value from Bitcoin—either by holding the cryptocurrency on their balance sheet or by operating Bitcoin-mining or blockchain-technology businesses. Investing in these stocks offers market participants a way to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements through traditional equity markets rather than buying the cryptocurrency directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.88. 20,565,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,673,359. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.02. 19,136,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,166,375. MARA has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 6.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

NASDAQ CLSK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,938,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,297,773. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.24 and a beta of 4.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. 10,391,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,001,539. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 4.74. Riot Platforms has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22.

Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of IREN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. 9,092,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,027,224. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57.

