Deutsche Bank AG Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767,681 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $9,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

TMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $10.00 to $8.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

In other news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $398,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,725.57. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $422.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.79. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.07 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

