Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases 13,031 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 340.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,631.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 103,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 97,138 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 375.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 132,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 104,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.55. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

