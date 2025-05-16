Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,242,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,997 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $100,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,377,325,000 after buying an additional 1,082,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,051,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,052,819,000 after acquiring an additional 208,127 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $968,326,000 after acquiring an additional 446,544 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,573,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $611,682,000 after purchasing an additional 632,328 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FIS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Compass Point cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.46. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

