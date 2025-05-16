Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 5,723 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCEP. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 1.4%

CCEP stock opened at $87.81 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $91.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.84 and its 200-day moving average is $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.8993 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.