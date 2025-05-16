Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 399 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AON were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $2,560,000. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,366,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 152,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 274.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AON by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,378,000 after purchasing an additional 248,707 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.75.

AON stock opened at $358.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.13. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $275.07 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

