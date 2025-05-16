Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,127.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 781,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,985,000 after purchasing an additional 718,266 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 93,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 167,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,093,000 after acquiring an additional 96,136 shares during the period. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,852,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of EXR stock opened at $148.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.18.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.69.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $1,105,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,065.50. This trade represents a 44.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $100,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,448.70. The trade was a 12.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,315. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

