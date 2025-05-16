Comparing American Bank (AMBK) and Its Peers

Dividends

American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. American Bank pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 32.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Bank and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get American Bank alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Bank $40.89 million $9.31 million 10.03 American Bank Competitors $147.05 billion $1.81 billion 11.22

American Bank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Bank. American Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Bank N/A N/A N/A American Bank Competitors 15.01% 9.56% 0.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares American Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

54.5% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

American Bank has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bank’s rivals have a beta of 0.70, suggesting that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Bank rivals beat American Bank on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

About American Bank

(Get Free Report)

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for American Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.