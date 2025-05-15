Space Stocks To Consider – May 12th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Boeing are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve space-related activities such as satellite manufacturing, launch services, spacecraft development, space tourism and emerging ventures like in-space resource mining. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the fast-growing space economy, which offers potential high returns alongside significant technological, regulatory and execution risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.80. 29,962,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,787,781. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $511.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,882,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $401.58 and a one year high of $542.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $518.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.14. 6,329,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,087,932. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.99. The firm has a market cap of $149.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $203.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

See Also