SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Strong-Buy” Rating

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for SLR Investment’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $16.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $893.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.75. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. SLR Investment had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $53.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SLR Investment by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 41,773 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $3,895,000. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 15,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

