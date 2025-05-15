Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 312,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Leslie’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,092,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 160,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Leslie’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LESL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.65 to $1.40 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.27.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $163.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.32. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $6.01.

About Leslie’s

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

