Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Has $911,000 Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,140 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $770,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 86,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,746 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,801,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $44.64 on Thursday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $75.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). POSCO had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

