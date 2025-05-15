Insider Buying: Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) CFO Acquires $33,200.00 in Stock

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) CFO Robert M. Lavan purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 84,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,175.40. This represents a 4.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Price Performance

LUCK opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.26. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -911.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.16). Lucky Strike Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s payout ratio is -314.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LUCK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lucky Strike Entertainment from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

