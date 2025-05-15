Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.71.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $268.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.00. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $155.96 and a one year high of $289.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

