Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,191 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $194.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $130.69 and a one year high of $202.28.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $289.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.18 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.