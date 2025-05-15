Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 79,256 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $10,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIW. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 537.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 485,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,264,000 after buying an additional 409,258 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.20. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.31 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.22%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

