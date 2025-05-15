Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 879,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 76,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $716.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $678.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $801.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $808.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

