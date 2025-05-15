Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,131,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,827,000 after buying an additional 403,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,622,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,958,000 after buying an additional 190,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,252,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,853,000 after purchasing an additional 88,438 shares during the period.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, SVP Robert J. Conrad sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $152,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,360. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $149,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,514.45. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,718 shares of company stock valued at $358,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $132.97 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $160.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.81.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.