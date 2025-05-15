Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 133,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,898,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,681,000 after buying an additional 6,444,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,329 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,204 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9,220.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,055 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,097,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,096 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

CCL stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

