Best Water Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 12th

Coca-Cola, Home Depot, and Carnival Co. & are the three Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares in companies that own, operate or service water-related assets—ranging from municipal utilities and pipeline networks to desalination plants and water‐treatment technology providers. By investing in these equities, investors gain exposure to the management, distribution and purification of a scarce, essential resource. Because water demand is relatively inelastic and global supply pressures are rising, water stocks are often viewed as defensive investments with potential for steady returns and long-term growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.36. 14,958,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,516,275. The firm has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average is $66.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

NYSE:HD traded up $12.65 on Monday, reaching $375.36. 2,313,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $373.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

NYSE:CCL traded up $1.89 on Monday, reaching $22.08. 33,885,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,191,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Read More