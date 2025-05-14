Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.93 and traded as high as C$0.99. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 176,665 shares changing hands.

Yangarra Resources Stock Up 6.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.99.

About Yangarra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Yangarra Resources Ltd is a junior oil and gas company which is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil with operations in Western Canada. The company has its operations in Central Alberta. It generates its revenue from the sale of crude oil and natural gas products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.