Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and traded as high as $15.90. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 3,120 shares.

Rand Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $507.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00.

Rand Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Rand Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

