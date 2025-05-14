PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and traded as high as $8.15. PCCW shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 1,285 shares traded.
PCCW Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96.
About PCCW
PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.
