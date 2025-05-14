Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 26,016 Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $551.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

