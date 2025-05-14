Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $1.19. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 88,780 shares traded.

Nova LifeStyle Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova LifeStyle

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova LifeStyle stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Free Report) by 380.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Nova LifeStyle worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

