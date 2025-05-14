Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $76.92, with a volume of 3303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.72.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.47.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
