Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $76.92, with a volume of 3303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.72.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.47.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 69,617.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,916,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,452,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,195 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 25,174.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 858,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,246,000 after buying an additional 854,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,654,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,688.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after buying an additional 334,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,005,000.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

