MSCI Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.80 (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.80 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th.

MSCI has raised its dividend by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. MSCI has a payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSCI to earn $19.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $564.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. MSCI has a 12 month low of $475.32 and a 12 month high of $642.45.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 156.08% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $574.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,903.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,599,549.01. This trade represents a 0.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.36.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

