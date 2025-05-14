Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,350,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 91,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $285.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.48 and a 200-day moving average of $280.62. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $251.42 and a 52-week high of $306.91.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.86.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total value of $3,605,943.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,927.28. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

