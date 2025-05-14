MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd Purchases Shares of 124,730 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 124,730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,127,000. NetEase accounts for about 4.9% of MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Capital World Investors raised its position in NetEase by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,725,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,818 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,632,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,088,000 after buying an additional 354,273 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,599,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,137,000 after buying an additional 69,789 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,649,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NetEase by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,365,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,363 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $106.40 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.47. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66.

NetEase Announces Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.14. NetEase had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Barclays lifted their target price on NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

